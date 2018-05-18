Horseback Riding at the Running Y Ranch Resort

Running Y Ranch Resort is excited to bring horseback back for the second year. May 24th through the end of September, saddle up and enjoy a horseback adventure that departs right from the resort grounds.

Trail rides are led by the finest guides in Southern Oregon catering to both novices and experienced riders.

One hour rides leave at 10am, 1pm, and 4pm and are $95.00 per person. Riders are six and up welcome, and helmets are provided for all. Advanced reservation are required.

For more information and reservations contact Bonnie McElrath at 541.840.9999.