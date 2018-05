Students from Henley and Lost River Schools are hosting a car wash fundraiser for this years Sparrow, Saturday May 19th from 10:30am to 2:30pm at The House of Shoes.

Eleanor is a 7 year old Henley Elementary School student who was diagnosed with Leukemia in January. She frequently visits Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland and will continue to do so for the next two years.

All proceeds for this event will go to Eleanor and her family.

Donations are always appreciated.