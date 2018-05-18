Four Beavers Named Howser Trophy Semifinalists

DALLAS – Oregon State senior Luke Heimlich, juniors Nick Madrigal and Trevor Larnachand sophomore Adley Rutschman have all been named semifinalists for the prestigious Dick Howser Trophy. The award is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate player.



Heimlich, a left-handed pitcher from Puyallup, Wash., leads the nation with 12 wins and is tied for seventh – and tops in the Pac-12 Conference – with 115 strikeouts. He’s been named the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week three times in 2018 – and seven times in his career – and was also recently named a Pitcher of the Year semifinalist by the College Baseball Hall of Fame.



Madrigal, a second baseman from Elk Grove, Calif., leads Oregon State with a .458 batting average entering the series with USC. He’s played in 23 games, collecting five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 23 runs batted in. He also has walked 10 times to just four strikeouts – in 96 at bats – with four stolen bases. Defensively, he has yet to commit an error in more than 100 chances.



Larnach, an ouitfielder from Pleasant Hill, Calif., leads the Pac-12 with 63 RBI and is just 13 shy of Michael Conforto’s school-record 76 in 2012. He’s also tallied 17 home runs, third in the Pac-12, and has a .698 slugging percentage on the strength of 13 doubles. He has 20 multiple-RBI efforts this season. Larnach has been named the Pac-12 Player of the Week twice this season.



Rutschman, a catcher from Sherwood, Ore., leads the Pac-12 with a .413 batting average, and is second to Larnach in RBI, at 62. Rutschman has 15 doubles, three triples and six home runs. He has also walked 37 times to 25 strikeouts. The sophomore was also named a semifinalist for the Johnny Bench Award earlier this week.



The four account for better than 10 percent of the 35 semifinalists. Oregon State is tied with Florida for the most selections by one school. And the four are half of the Pac-12′s eight semifinalists.



Finalists for the 2018 award will be revealed June 8 and the winner will be announced on June 15 on the MLB Network.



Oregon State makes its last regular season road trip of the year when the Beavers visit USC for a three-game series in Los Angeles. The teams open the series Friday night at 7:05 p.m. PT. The game will be available on Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Oregon, Pac-12 Los Angeles, Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app.



Tickets for the 2018 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com/Baseball. Fans can also purchase by calling 1-800-GOBEAVS, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The ticket office at Goss Stadium opens two hours prior to first pitch.



Sunday’s series finale in Los Angeles has been moved up to a 12:05 p.m. start. The game will be available live on Pac-12 Oregon.