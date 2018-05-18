Beavers Sending Record Number to NCAA Regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. – For the second year in a row the Oregon State track & field team will be sending a record number of student-athletes to the NCAA West Preliminary Championships.

Distance runners Nicole Goecke and Colette Richter, steeple chasers Kristiane Width and Juliana Mount, and throwers Destiny Dawson, Delaney Hall and Kindel Bailey will compete at the regional in Sacramento from Thursday through Saturday at Sacramento State University.

The previous record for Beavers at the regionals was six set last year. OSU had previously sent four in 2010 and 2011.

Junior Juliana Mount will be making her second appearance in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the West regional. Mount placed 24th last year. Bailey will also be making her second regional appearance in as many years. Goecke, Width, Richter, Dawson and Hall will make their first postseason appearance.

Qualifiers from the West preliminary meet advance to the NCAA Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene on June 7-9. Each event features 48 competitors with the top 12 finishers in the Sacramento Regional and the top 12 from the Tampa Regional advancing to Eugene.

Goecke will run in the 800 meters holding a season best time of 2:06.59. The redshirt junior is seeded 21st and currently holds the No. 2 time in the event in Oregon State history. She graduated from Brush Prairie High School in Brush Prairie, Wash.

Mount will again run in the 3,000-meter steeplechase this time seeded 38th with a season best time of 10:27.80 run at this year’s iteration of the OSU High Performance Meet. She is the current school record holder in the event hailing from Notre Dame High School in San Jose, Calif.

Senior Width is seeded 32nd in the 3,000-meter steeplechase holding a best time of 10: 25.67 which she ran at the Bryan Clay Invitational in April. Width has the second-best time in the event in Oregon State history behind Mount. She is a graduate of the United Nations International School in Oppegard, Norway.

Graduate student Colette Richter is the lone competitor for the Beavers in the 10,000 meters. Richter ran a 34:39.47 seeding her at 44th entering the regional. She is a transfer from Wisconsin from Mountain Lakes, N.J.

The Beavers had three student-athletes qualify for in the Javelin. Bailey is making her second appearance, this year seeded 48th at 149-7.25. Dawson, who took 3rd place at the Pac-12 Championships, is seeded 16th and holds the current school record at 168-11. Hall rounds out the throwing group at the regional seeded 31st with her best throw of 156-2.