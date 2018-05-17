New legislation gives tribes more control over own land

By: Jenna Kochenauer
US Lawmakers have passed legislation that returns control of private lands back to Oregon tribes.
The Oregon Tribal Economic Development Act allows some Oregon tribes to lease and sell property that they own.
Before now, tribes to get federal approval to buy, sell, transfer, or lease lands they own.
Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, with Reps. Greg Walden (R-OR 2) and Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-OR 4) all supported the legislation that Congress passed on Wednesday.
“Passage of this measure will help improve the lives of Oregon tribal members by giving them new opportunities to manage their lands without unnecessary federal red tape,” Walden said. “I look forward to President Trump signing this bipartisan measure into law.”
The legislation replaces portions of the current Indian Non-Intercourse Act, requiring tribes to get federal approval to purchase, sell, convey, warrant, or lease lands they own privately. This makes it difficult, expensive and impractical for tribes to seize economic development opportunities, when they must get approval from Congress every time they want to obtain a commercial mortgage for their non-trust property.
The bill does not affect property that is held in trust by the United States, which means the federal government holds the legal title to the land in trust on behalf of a tribe, and tribal government manages the land for the communal benefit of the tribe.