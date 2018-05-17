Living history events scheduled for this weekend at Baldwin Hotel, Fort Klamath

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Baldwin Hotel and Fort Klamath museums will open for the summer season on Saturday, May 26.
The annual Heritage Days living history encampment takes place Saturday and Sunday, May 26-27, at the Fort Klamath Museum, located 35 miles north of Klamath Falls on Highway 62. Demonstrations of military and civilian life in the 1800s will be provided by local heritage organizations, including the Cascade Civil War Society and the Southern Oregon Horse and Carriage Society. Admission is free from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
A new attraction at this year’s event is the opportunity for visitors to try their hand at shooting a black powder rifle. A fee of $2 per shot covers the cost of gun powder.
The Fort Klamath Museum property includes the parade grounds from the Army post that operated from 1863 to 1889, as well as the graves of four Modoc warriors executed after the Modoc Indian War of 1872-73.
A museum building at the site houses displays and artifacts related to the fort. Regular hours at the Fort Klamath Museum through September are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.
The Baldwin Hotel Museum, 31 Main Street in Klamath Falls, will offer guided tours of all four floors in the building on Saturday, May 26. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $5 to $10 per person for one-hour and two-hour tours respectively.
A renovated exhibit in the lobby of the hotel building features the history of the Baldwin family. George T. Baldwin, a local hardware dealer, constructed the building 1905 to house his business, with office space above the store. He converted the building it to a hotel in 1911.
The hotel closed in 1977. It was acquired by Klamath County and opened as a museum in 1978. The museum will be openWednesday through Saturday until Labor Day weekend.
The Fort Klamath and Baldwin Hotel museums are both listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
For more information call the Klamath County Museum at (541) 882-1000.