Buehler to face Brown in November gubernatorial elections

Oregon State Representative Knute Buehler garnered the most votes in Tuesday’s primary among a crowded race of candidates, beating out two more conservative opponents for the Republican nomination for governor.

He’ll face incumbent Democratic Governor Kate Brown in the fall. Brown soundly defeated two challengers in the primary election.

Rep. Greg Walden also won the Republican nomination in his bid to be re-elected as the District 2 representative for the state. He’ll face the Democratic nominee, Jamie McCleod-Skinner in November.

Republican State Representative Werner Reschke will face Democrat challenger Taylor Tupper for the 56th District seat in the upcoming election.