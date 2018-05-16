Beavers Win 40 Games for Second Consecutive Season

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Adley Rutschman, Trevor Larnach, Troy Claunch and Michael Gretlerall homered and No. 2 Oregon State finished with 15 hits en route to a 19-6 win over San Diego Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.



The 19-run outburst followed a 23-run night for the Beavers on Monday, and the 42 combined runs mark the most in back-to-back games for Oregon State since posting 43 versus Chico State and Pacific (Oregon) early in the 1985 season.



And the 19-run output sent the Beavers to a 40-8-1 mark on the year; Oregon State has won 40 or more for the ninth time since 2005.



Rutschman highlighted Oregon State’s eight-run second inning with a three-run home run that pushed Oregon State to an 8-0 lead. He ended the night with five runs batted in, setting a career-best, on the strength of three hits. He finished the series versus San Diego with six hits and eight RBI.



Larnach followed Rutschman’s blast with one of his own and drove in two overall, giving him seven RBI over the two games.



Claunch capped off Oregon State’s eight-run frame with his second home run of the season. And Gretler finished the home-run barrage with a round tripper in the fifth. It marked the team’s 50th of the season, the most in a year since the 2002 Beavers finished with 54.



Nick Madrigal also had three hits, driving in a run, while Gretler, Cadyn Grenier and Steven Kwan all had two. Grenier extended his hit streak to 25 games while Kwan pushed his to 15.



Sam Tweedt picked up the win, improving to 1-0 on the year, while San Diego’s (23-32) starter, Justin Friedman, was charged with the loss, ending the season at 1-3.



Next Up

Oregon State makes its last regular season road trip of the year when the Beavers visit USC for a three-game series in Los Angeles. The teams open the series Friday night at 7:05 p.m. PT. The game will be available on Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Oregon, Pac-12 Los Angeles, Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app.



Schedule Note

Sunday’s series finale in Los Angeles has been moved up to a 12:05 p.m. start. The game will be available live on Pac-12 Oregon.



A First

Trevor Larnach finished Tuesday’s game with 63 runs batted in on the season, while Adley Rutschman will head into the series versus USC with 62. It’s the first time in school history the Beavers have two players with 60 or more RBI in the same season. Larnach now ranks fourth in a single-season at OSU, while Rutschman is tied for fifth.



Triple Play

The Beavers ended the top half of the first with a 5-4-3 triple play.



40 Wins

Oregon State won its 40th game of the season with the victory on Tuesday, becoming the sixth team nationally to hit that mark. The Beavers have won 40 or more for two consecutive seasons and nine times since 2005.



In Almost Two Full Seasons

The Beavers are 96-14-1 win since the start of the 2017 season. That amounts to an .869 winning percentage.



At Goss

The win also marked Oregon State’s 20th of the season at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. The Beavers have won 20 or more at Goss in back-to-back seasons, totaling 51 over 56 games (.911). Oregon State has totaled 20 or more wins at Goss in seven of the last nine seasons, and nine times since 2005.



44 At Goss

Oregon State saw 3,425 fans at Tuesday’s game. The Beavers have now had 44 consecutive crowds of 3,000 or more and are averaging 3,496 per game in 2018.



Three In The Second

Adley Rutschman, Trevor Larnach and Troy Claunch all homered in the second inning. It marked the Beavers’ first inning with three home runs this season,.