A man from Klamath Falls has been arrested; police say he started a number of fires Sunday night and caused a significant amount of damage. 26 year old Tequoia Conney was taken into custody in connection with a fire in the 300 block of crater lake parkway, as well as a vehicle fire a short distance away, and a fire at a vacant house. Conney faces at least ninety months behind bars if convicted; he’s scheduled for a court date May 21st. He’s currently being held on fifty thousand dollars’ bail.