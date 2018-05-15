Luke Heimlich Named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week

SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State senior Luke Heimlich has been named the Pac-12 Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday, just a few days after striking out a career-high 14 against then-No. 2 Stanford.



The honor is the third of the season, and seventh of Heimlich’s career. Only Andrew Checketts (1996-98) has more during a career at Oregon State, at eight.



The left-hander held the Cardinal to three hits, two runs and two walks to go along with the 14 strikeouts. He won his 12thgame of the season, which leads the nation.



Heimlich has 115 strikeouts on the season, which is tied for 10th in a single year at Oregon State. It’s just 16 behind Jonah Nickerson’s school-record 131 in 2006. His 12 wins also ties him for fifth-most in a season by an Oregon State pitcher.



Career-wise, Heimlich has 341 strikeouts, extending his Oregon State all-time lead. He has thrown in 346 innings, fourth-most all-time, and his 32 wins ranks second only to Ben Wetzler’s (2011-14) 36.



Oregon State jumps out of conference action to take on San Diego Monday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.



Rankings

Five of the six rankings have been released and the Beavers find themselves across the board. Only the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) has yet to release its poll, which is expected prior to Monday night’s first pitch.