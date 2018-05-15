Beavers Defeat San Diego 23-6

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Trevor Larnach and Cadyn Grenier each drove in five runs and No. 2 Oregon State scored 11 in the sixth inning en route to a 23-6 win over San Diego in seven innings Monday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.



The 23 runs are the most by the Beavers (39-8-1 overall) since a 25-3 win over Grambling State in 2015. It also marks a season-best for Oregon State, surpassing the 17 versus Missouri State and Washington State.



Grenier finished the day with four hits, tying a career-best, and his five RBI set a career-high for the junior. He doubled twice and scored three runs.



Larnach, meanwhile, homered to drive in two in the first, and his five RBI also set a career-high.



Overall, Oregon State finished with 18 hits en route to the 17-run victory. Steven Kwan, Adley Rutschman and Tyler Malone all finished with three. Malone also drove in three, while Rutschman and Nick Madrigal had two runs apiece.



The Toreros (23-31) opened the game with a home run from Brhet Bewley in the first, but Grenier tied the game with an RBI double. Larnach and Rutschman pushed the Beavers ahead with back-to-back home runs. San Diego moved to within one in the second, but OSU scored four in the second, two in the fourth and two in the fifth before the 11-run sixth.



Nathan Burns picked up the win in relief, improving to 1-0 on the year. He allowed two hits and two runs – one earned – in two innings. Dakota Donovan earned a save – the first of his career – with 3 2/3 innings of relief. He allowed two hits and a run with three strikeouts.



Next Up

Oregon State and San Diego complete the midweek series Tuesday night at Goss Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network and Pac-12 Oregon.



Get Your Tickets

At 16

Trevor Larnach’s two-run home run in the first inning marked his 16th round tripper of the season, moving him past Al Hunsinger (1981) for the second-most in a season at Oregon State. He trails only Jim Wilson’s 21 in 1982.



And That RBI Lead

The home run also pushed Larnach into the RBI lead in the Pac-12 Conference. He has 61 on the year and is vying to become the first Beaver to lead the league in RBI since KJ Harrison had 60 in 2015.



Speaking Of 61

Those 61 RBI tie Larnach with Mike Lissman (2007) and Dylan Davis (2013) for sixth-most in a single season at Oregon State.



Rutschman Is Close, Too

Adley Rutschman is on Larnach’s heels after driving in two gave him 57 on the season. He’s now tied with Cal’s Andrew Vaughn for second in the Pac-12.



43 At Goss

Oregon State saw 3,318 fans at Monday’s game. The Beavers have now had 43 consecutive crowds of 3,000 or more and are averaging 3,499 per game in 2018.



In Orange

Oregon State wore its orange uniform tops for the 10th time this season, and fifth at home. The Beavers are 10-0 in the orange uniforms.