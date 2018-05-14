Weather Causes Changes in Oregon Tech NAIA Softball Opening Round Schedule

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Due to impending weather late Tuesday into Wednesday, the schedule at the Lawrenceville Bracket of the NAIA Softball Opening Round has been adjusted from a three-day tournament to a two-day tournament. Oregon Tech will play two games on Monday, its first game as originally scheduled at 11:30 am against Southeastern (Fla.) if they win they will play at 5:00 pm and if they lose they will now play an elimination game at 2:30 pm (All Times Pacific)



Monday, May 14

Game 1 – 9:00 am – #1 Georgia Gwinnett College vs. #4 Northwestern Ohio

Game 2 – 11:30 am. – #2 Oregon Tech vs. #3 Southeastern

Game 3 – 2:30 pm – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (Elimination Game)

Game 4 – 5 pm – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2



Tuesday

Game 5 – 9:00 am – Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (Elimination Game)

Game 6 – 11:30 am – Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 (Elimination Game)

Game 7 – 2:00 pm – (If necessary) Same two teams as Game 6



All the Oregon Tech games will be broadcast on 93.3 & 960 Sports - Click Here to Listen