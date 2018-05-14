Gameday: Beavers, San Diego, Game 1

Game 48 • Home Game 23

Oregon State (38-8-1) vs. San Diego (23-30)

May 14, 2018 • 5:35 p.m. PT

Corvallis, Ore. • Goss Stadium at Coleman Field

The Game

Oregon State opens a two-game midweek series with San Diego on Monday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Radio

All games air on the Beaver Sports Network with pre-game 30 minutes before first pitch. Affiliates include KICE 94.9 (Bend, Ore.), KEJO 1240-AM (Corvallis), KKNX 840-AM (Eugene), KCFM 1250-AM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KCFM 104.1-FM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KLAD 960-AM & 93.3-FM (Klamath Falls), KTMT 580-AM & 96.1-FM (Medford – Saturday & Sunday games), Rip City Radio 620-AM (Portland – weekday games after 5 p.m. and all weekend games), 103.7-FM (Portland, all weekday games before 5 p.m.), KSKR 1490-AM (Roseburg) and KBZY 1490-AM (Salem – Saturday & Sunday games).

Listen Online

Catch the game online by visiting osubeavers.com, and find the live broadcast on the Oregon State baseball schedule page. The games can be heard via the TuneIn application, which is available for smartphones and tablets (search Beaver Sports Network).

Television

The game will not be televised.

Live Video

Live streaming video, for free, can be viewed by visiting osubeavers.com. The stream can also be found by using the Pac-12 Now application on smartphones and tablets.

Online

Live stats for the game can be accessed by clicking on the live stats link located on the baseball schedule page on osubeavers.com.

Tickets At Goss

Last Game

Steven Kwan and Adley Rutschman both tallied three hits but Oregon State lost 9-6 in 10 innings to Stanford Sunday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. Nick Madrigal and Cadyn Grenier each had two hits as the Beavers finished with 12 overall.

Attendance Note

Oregon State saw 3,805 fans at Sunday’s series finale, and totaled 11,499 for the three games versus the Cardinal. The Beavers have now had 42 consecutive crowds of 3,000 or more and are averaging 3,508 per game in 2018.

Now At 23

Cadyn Grenier extended his hit streak to 23 games Sunday with a bunt single in the second. It’s now the Beavers’ second-longest streak since 1977. Jeff Brauning, who holds the program record, hit safely in 31 straight in 1989. Grenier is at an even 100 at bats during the streak, accumulating 37 hits.

Madrigal And Kwan, Too

Steven Kwan and Nick Madrigal are both pushing hit streaks at the plate as well. Kwan is on a 13-game streak and has 31 hits in 58 at bats, a .534 average. Madrigal, meanwhile, is at seven games, where he is 14-for-29 (.482).

Versus San Diego

Oregon State is meeting the Toreros in Corvallis for just the second time. San Diego won a 4-1 game in 2010. USD holds the all-time series mark at 10-7, with Pat Casey owning all seven of the Beavers’ wins. Only one game was played between the teams before 1996, in 1973, in San Diego. The teams last played twice in 2016, in San Diego, where Oregon State won, 7-2 and 5-2.

Singles

• Oregon State is 22-1 in non-conference games this season, and 53-2 (.964) since 2017.

• Oregon State is also 18-4 at Goss Stadium this season, and 49-5 (.907) in the last two seasons.