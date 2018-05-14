Beavers Set Three All-Time Marks On Final Day of Pac-12 Championship

STANFORD, Calif. – Junior Saskia McNairy, sophomore Ann Wingeleth and the 4×400-meter relay team set all-time top-10 marks on Sunday to lead the Oregon State University track & field team on Day 2 of the Pacific-12 Conference Track & Field Championships at Cobb Track & Angell Field hosted by Stanford University.

Wingeleth and McNairy had their first crack at the triple jump this season with both student-athletes reaching marks to vault them into the top-10 in OSU history. Wingeleth jumped 37′ 11.5″ for the eighth-best mark all-time, meanwhile McNairy set the ninth-best mark of 35′ 6.5″. Both Beavers had their best jump on their second attempt.

The 4×400-meter relay team notched the sixth-best time all-time in the final event of the championships late Sunday evening. Nicole Goecke, Kala Kopecek, Tarisa Olinski and Dakota Steen combined for a time of 3:51.12 taking 10th place overall.

The Beavers took 11th place overall in the championships finishing with 17 team points. USC was crowned champion after scoring 170 points, 16 points ahead of Oregon in second place.

Junior Goecke was the only competitor on Sunday to score team points for the Beavers. She qualified for the finals in the 800 meters yesterday and finished in 8th place earning one team point with a time of 2:08.44.

Lindsay McShane had a best throw in the discus on her final attempt claiming 13th place with a throw of 151′ 8″.

Oregon State had three athletes compete in the 5,000 meters; Juliana Mount (17th, 16:59.17), Holly Cavalluzzo (21st, 17:16.76) and Colette Richter (30th, 17:42.12)

Results:

HAMMER THROW: 13. Lindsay McShane, 176-2. 14. Jessica Molina, 170-2. 16. Sydney Guthrie-Baker, 164-11

LONG JUMP: 9. Ann Wingeleth, 19-3.5. 11. Saskia McNairy, 19-1.5

HIGH JUMP: 16. Amy Hilger, 5-2.25

JAVELIN: 3. Destiny Dawson, 168-11. 5. Delaney Hall, 152-11. 16. Kindel Bailey, 135-9. 21. Amber Peschka, 130-5

SHOT PUT: 12. Jessica Molina, 43-9.75. 13. Sydney Guthrie-Baker, 43-3.75

POLE VAULT: 8. Annie Sidor, 12-10.25. 11. Tory Edwards, 12-6.25

100M HURDLES: 16. Alba Villaronga, 14.45

800 METERS: 5. Nicole Goecke, 2:07.85 (Q). 12. Kala Kopecek, 2:09.21. 18. Rebecca Ledsham, 2:11.72. 29. Gwyneth McMorris, 2:19.92. 30. Kim Solberg, 2:22.82

3,000M STEEPLECHASE: 6. Kristiane Width, 10:26.32. 11. Juliana Mount, 10:40.17

400M HURDLES: 18. Dakota Steen, 1:02.83

DISCUS: 13. Lindsay McShane, 151-8

TRIPLE JUMP: 18. Ann Wingeleth, 37-11.5. 20. Saskia McNairy, 35-6.5

800 METERS: 8. Nicole Goecke, 2:08.44

5,000 METERS: 17. Juliana Mount, 16:59.17. 21. Holly Cavalluzzo, 17:16.76. 30. Colette Richter, 17:42.12

4X400M RELAY: 10. Oregon State (Nicole Goecke, Kala Kopecek, Tarisa Olinski, Dakota Steen), 3:51.12