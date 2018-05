The National Alliance on Mental Health will hold a walk and a barbecue Saturday, May 18th at 10:30am.

The walk begins at 11am at the Klamath County Museum and ends at Veterans Park for the barbecue.

The event will feature Live music by Shades of Grey and team prizes. Leashed pets are welcomed.

All proceeds of this event will go to the National Alliance on Mental Health.

For more information contact Becky McNair at 541-885-4909.