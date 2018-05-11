BEAVS TO FACE TOUGH COMPETITION AT PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State women’s rowing team will race at the 2018 Pac-12 Rowing Championships Sunday, May 13 at the Sacramento State Aquatic Center. The conference regatta will take place on Lake Natoma in Gold River, Calif.



Three Oregon State crews – the Varsity 8, Second Varsity 8 and Varsity 4+ – face tough competition from the strongest rowing conference in the nation. All seven Pac-12 teams are ranked or receiving votes in the USRowing/CRCA Coaches’ Poll, including No. 1 Washington, No. 2 California, No. 5 Stanford, No. 12 USC and No. 15 Washington State.



Racing begins at 9 a.m. with the Novice 8 grand final, although the Beavers will not participate and the event will not be scored. OSU’s first crew is slated to race at 10 a.m. when the V4+ takes the course.



Each category will be a seven-lane race to determine the champion. Each race is worth points to determine the team champion with the Varsity 8 category most heavily weighted with first place worth 21 points, the Second Varsity 8 worth 14 points for first place, the Varsity 4+ and Third Varsity 8 race winners earn 3.5 points.



Racing Schedule

9:00 a.m. – Novice 8

9:30 a.m. – Third Varsity 8

10:00 a.m. – Varsity 4+

10:30 a.m. – Second Varsity 8

11:00 a.m. – Varsity 8



LIVE RESULTS: Live results can be found online at regattatiming.com.



COURSE: The 2,000-meter course is located on Lake Natoma along the American River between the Folsom Dam and Nimbus Dam, in the metropolitan area of Sacramento.



TELEVISION: The Pac-12 Championships will be shown on tape delay on the Pac-12 Networks, Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m.