Anderson, Grenier Named Academic All-District

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State senior outfielder Jack Anderson and junior infielder Cadyn Grenier have been selected to the Google Cloud Academic All-District Team for region 8, CoSIDA (Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America) announced on Thursday.



The two are now eligible to be named Academic All-Americans in June.



For Anderson, it is his second Academic All-District 8 selection, earning his first in 2017. Grenier, meanwhile, has earned it for the first time.



Anderson, a kinesiology major from Lake Oswego, Ore., sports a 3.69 grade point average at Oregon State. He was a Senior Class Award candidate midway through the season and is a two-time Pac-12 Conference All-Academic selection. He’s extremely active in community service, serves on the Oregon State Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and has announced he’ll attend graduate school at Regis University next year, studying physical therapy.



On the field, he has played in 41 of the team’s 44 games this season, batting .278 with seven doubles and seven runs batted in.



Grenier is a psychology major from Henderson, Nev., who has a 3.68 GPA at Oregon State. He was also recognized as a Pac-12 All-Academic selection in 2017, while being named First-Team All-League.



On the field, the shortstop has played in and started all 44 games for the Beavers this season. He is batting .330 with 11 doubles, four home runs, 34 RBI and six stolen bases. He’s on a 20-game hit streak, which is the longest by an Oregon State player in more than 10 seasons.



The Google Cloud All-Academic teams are voted on by media relations and communications professionals at schools across the country. District 8 is made up of teams from the states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawai’i, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington and Canada.



Oregon State returns home Friday to begin a three-game series with No. 2 Stanford at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT.



Tickets for the 2018 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com/Baseball. Fans can also purchase by calling 1-800-GOBEAVS, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The ticket office at Goss Stadium opens two hours prior to first pitch.



All Reser Stadium and Gill Coliseum parking lots will be impacted this weekend by the 12th annual Willamette Volleyball Classic on the Oregon State campus. Parking for the series will be available in the parking garage, Goss Stadium lot, Washington Way lot, Softball lot and the 15th Ave./Washington Way lot.



Nike and Oregon State University are teaming up to provide fans limited-edition Nike OSU t-shirt and exclusive on-field access to Goss Stadium at Coleman Field after the Beavers take on Stanford, all in exchange for recycling your worn-out sneakers! Closed Loop Campus is a sneaker recycling program piloting at Oregon State University and is part of Nike and OSU’s effort to reduce waste and protect the future of sport. Together, our goal is to make real strides towards a circular future, where all kinds of waste- even worn-out sneakers- are kept out of landfills and used to create new products.



On Saturday, from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., drop off your worn-out sneakers at the Nike orange shoe boxes located at the main entrance of Goss Stadium at Coleman Field behind home plate. Participants (first 1,500 season ticket holders and students) will be given exclusive post-game field access and a limited-edition Nike OSU t-shirt.