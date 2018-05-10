BREAKING NEWS: Everton’s Wayne Rooney agrees to deal in principle to join D.C. United – reports

ESPN: BREAKING NEWS – Everton’s Wayne Rooney will join D.C. United for £12 million after agreeing to a deal in principle with the Major League Soccer side, according to multiple reports.

The BBC claims Rooney’s representatives have been in the United States to discuss the finer details of a move away from the Premier League. Sky Sports adds that this move has been in the works for as long as seven weeks.

Sources have told ESPN FC that Rooney, who joined Everton on a two-year deal last summer, has the option of a third year on that contract, and a move away from Goodison Park is yet to be confirmed.

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has said he wants Rooney to stay and dismissed suggestions England’s record goal scorer will leave, but added that the attention on the former Manchester United player makes his situation different than others.

It was reported on Tuesday by the Washington Post that Rooney “is in serious talks” about a summer move to D.C. United, adding that he “has grown frustrated” at Goodison Park.

The 32-year-old was injured for Saturday’s last-gasp draw at home to Southampton. He has occasionally shown signs of annoyance, most notably when he was substituted during a goalless draw with Liverpool a month ago.