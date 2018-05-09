Woman Faces Charges In Attack

A woman from Klamath Falls is facing serious charges; police say she convinced a man to attack another man because they thought the man was holding two girls hostage. 24 year old Nikole Amber Markee is charged with conspiracy after 56 year old Richard Parr broke into a hotel room to free two girls who Parr believed were being held hostage by a 23 year old victim. Parr allegedly threw bleach in the victim’s face trying to blind him so that he could supposedly rescue the two girls. No girls were found in the room; police learning that Markee had instigated the attack.