Oregon Tech Softball Earns At-Large Bid to NAIA National Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oregon Tech did not move in the final NAIA Softball Coaches’ Poll, staying at No. 20. That ranking was high enough for OIT to receive one of nine at-large berths into the 2018 NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round. The Owls will head to Lawrenceville, Georgia and play in the Lawrenceville Bracket hosted by No.1 Georgia Gwinnett College at the Grizzly Softball Complex. OIT will be the No. 2 seed and will open up play on Monday, May 14th against No. 3 seed Southeastern (Fla.) at 11:30 a.m. (Pacific).



Along with No. 1 seed Georgia Gwinnett College (49-3) and No. 2 seed Oregon Tech (36-13), the bracket consists of No. 3 seed Southeastern (Fla.) (40-16) and the No.4 seed University of Northwestern Ohio (30-12). Georgia Gwinnett holds the top spot for the fifth-straight week, collecting 18 first-place votes and 498 total points in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Poll.



All of Oregon Tech’s games will be broadcast live locally on ESPN 93.3 FM & AM 960 with Mike Garrard providing all the play by play. LISTEN HERE



The champions from each of the 10 opening round tournaments will advance to the 38th annual NAIA Softball World Series in Clermont, Florida from May 25 – 31. These programs will participate in a double-elimination national championship at the Legends Way Ball Fields.



Oregon Tech lost to No.1 seeded Marian (Ind.) in the Championship game in the “Vanguard Bracket” in last year’s NAIA Opening Round in Coasta Mesa, California.



Oregon Tech, who won the 2011 NAIA National Championship, and finished fourth in the country in 2015 will be making their tenth appearance in the NAIA National Tournament, including their eighth appearance in the last nine years. The Owls have a record of 10-5 in Opening Round Games.



About our first opponent: Southeastern (Fla) play in The Sun Conference where they finished second at 18-6 and 40-16 overall. The fire enter the NAIA National Tournament after going 0-2 in the Sun Conference Post-Season Tournament last week. Last year they faced Southern Oregon three-times in the “NAIA Opening Round” in the Hattiesburg Bracket. The Fire beat SOU in the opening game 1-0, then lost to the Raiders 1-2, and 2-6 in the Championship games.



Monday, May 14

Game 1 – 9:00 a.m. Pacific No. 1 Georgia Gwinnett vs. No. 4 University of Northwestern Ohio

Game 2 – 11:30 a.m. Pacific No. 2 Oregon Tech vs. Southeastern (Fla.) LIVE STATS LIVE AUDIO

Tuesday, May 15

Game 3 – 9:00 a.m. Pacific Winner game #1 vs. Winner game #2

Game 4 – 11:30 a.m. Pacific Loser game #1 vs. Loser game #2

Game 5 – 2:00 p.m. Pacific Winner game #4 vs. Loser game #3

Wednesday, May 16

Game 6 – 9:00 a.m. Pacific Winner game #3 vs. Winner game #5

Game 7 – 11:30 a.m. Pacific Winner Game #6 vs. Loser Game #6