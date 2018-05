The Klamath Kid Center will host an Flashdance 80’s Zumbathon! Friday, May 18th at the Shilo Inn banquet hall from 6-9.

The entry fee is $5 and $3 for kid. In addition to the Zumbathon you can win raffle prizes, bid on silent auction items and more.

Get your wristbands and raffle tickets early at the Kid Center on Altamont.

For more information call the Klamath Kid Center at (541) 883-8141.