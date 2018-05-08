Beavers Visit Oregon Today

Game 44 • Road Game 16

Oregon State (35-7-1) vs. Oregon (22-23)

May 8, 2018 • 5:35 p.m. PT

Eugene, Ore. • PK Park

The Game

Oregon State takes on Oregon in the Civil War, presented by PacificSource Health Plans, Spirit Mountain Casino, Safeway-Albertsons and your local Toyota Dealers Tuesday night at PK Park, starting at 5:35 p.m. PT.

Radio

All games air on the Beaver Sports Network with pre-game 30 minutes before first pitch. Affiliates include KICE 94.9 (Bend, Ore.), KEJO 1240-AM (Corvallis), KKNX 840-AM (Eugene), KCFM 1250-AM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KCFM 104.1-FM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KLAD 960-AM & 93.3-FM (Klamath Falls), KTMT 580-AM & 96.1-FM (Medford – Saturday & Sunday games), Rip City Radio 620-AM (Portland – weekday games after 5 p.m. and all weekend games), 103.7-FM (Portland, all weekday games before 5 p.m.), KSKR 1490-AM (Roseburg) and KBZY 1490-AM (Salem – Saturday & Sunday games).

Listen Online

Catch the game online by visiting osubeavers.com, and find the live broadcast on the Oregon State baseball schedule page. The games can be heard via the TuneIn application, which is available for smartphones and tablets (search Beaver Sports Network).

Television

The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network and Pac-12 Oregon with Rich Burk and Donnie Marbut on the call.

Live Video

The game can also be seen, for those who subscribe to the Pac-12 Networks, by visiting Pac-12.com or on the Pac-12 Now app.

Online

Live stats for the game can be accessed by clicking on the live stats link located on the baseball schedule page on osubeavers.com.

Tickets At Goss

Tickets for the 2018 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com/Baseball or by calling 1-800-GOBEAVS.

Last Game

Trevor Larnach homered and Kevin Abel struck out 11 in 5 2/3 innings in a 7-7 tie with Washington State on Sunday in Pullman. The Beavers totaled 12 hits, with Larnach, Cadyn Grenier, Nick Madrigal and Adley Rutschman all posting two. Abel allowed two hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Versus Oregon

Oregon State is going for its fifth win of the season versus Oregon for the first time since 2009, when the Beavers were 5-1. OSU owns an eight-game win streak in the series, two shy of the program’s-best 10-game streak from 1922-24. The Beavers are also now 83-85 (.494) in games played in Eugene.

In ’18

Oregon State carries a .297 season average against UO into Tuesday’s game. Trevor Larnach, Tyler Malone, Adley Rutschman, Nick Madrigal, Cadyn Grenier and Steven Kwan all have five hits in the previous four games. On the mound, OSU has a 1.75 ERA, having allowed 19 hits and eight walks with 34 strikeouts in 36 innings.

Grenier’s 19-Game Streak

Cadyn Grenier extended his hit streak to 19 games on Sunday, where he is 31-for-82 (.378) with 17 runs, 18 RBI, five doubles and three home runs. His is the longest streak by a Beaver since Cole Gillespie hit safely in 20 straight in 2006. Jeff Brauning holds the program’s longest at 31 games in 1989.

Last Five

Oregon State’s pitching staff has held opponents to a .204 batting average in the last five games. The staff has walked 14, struck out 46 and allowed 33 hits in 45 innings.

Singles

• Oregon State plays its next six games and nine of its last 12 in the state of Oregon.

• Trevor Larnach moved into a tie for third in the OSU single-season record books with his 14th home run of 2018 on Sunday.

• OSU is 19-4-1 away from home in 2018.