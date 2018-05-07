Street Division crews will be performing work next week, May 7 through May 11, 2018 as follows:

Asphalt Crews: Minor street repairs within the City and County roadways that will include utility cut repair, asphalt patching and concrete repair in preparation for future street projects.

Sign/Paint Crews: Installing, replacing and repairing new signs in project areas and damaged signs throughout the City. Preparation work for road striping.

DEVELOPMENT SERVICES

While the below information is not a City project we would like citizens to know of the traffic changes and lane closures:

Obstruction Permit

The City has issued an obstruction permit to LS Networks allowing installation of fiber optic cable, both underground and aerial installation. In order to limit traffic impacts, all work will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as follows:

The underground work will take place on May 7, 2018 on Washburn Way near the OC&E Trail. There will be no traffic impacts. There will be signs closing the sidewalk around the work area.

The aerial work will begin on May 8, 2018 and will continue to May 25, 2018. Work will begin on Washburn Way and continue to Hilyard in the southbound lane. Crews will then move to South 6th Street at Shasta Way and continue to Austin in the northwest bound lane. There will be lane closures. This will be a mobile construction site with flaggers controlling traffic.

Parade Permit

On Saturday, May 5, 2018, the Cinco de May parade will take place. The parade will travel down Main Street from 11th Street to Center Street and then on George Nurse Way into Veterans’ Park. This route will be closed to car traffic from approximately10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The City would like to thank Citizens, in advance for proceeding with caution in these areas. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Klamath Falls Public Works Department at (541) 883-5363.