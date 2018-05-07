Running Y Ranch Resort to Host 2nd Annual Arnie’s Golf Tournament

The Running Y Ranch Resort is set to host the 2nd Annual Arnie’s Golf Tournament Saturday, May 26th on Running Y’s Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course.

Shotgun starts at 10:00am. Fun and games are features at money of the holes, including chances to win an Aurelius Emperor Driver from Dixon Golf, $10,000 from the $20,000 Legend Shootout, a new Subaru, or a four night cruise to the Bahamas, Caribbean or Mexico.

There are 18 holes and it will be a 4 person scramble. The cost per player is $121.00, per duo $242.00, and per four person $120.00. Entry fees cover 18 holes, box lunch and drink ticket, raffle ticket and hors d’ oeuveres.

For more information and registration call Rebecca Fuller at 541-850-5786.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for this event contact Meredith Mackey at 541-850-5502.