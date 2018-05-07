Five Hustlin’ Owls Receive NAIA West Honors

LA GRANDE, Ore. – On the heels of the third most wins in recent school history, five Oregon Tech baseball players picked up post-season recognition today; Josh Kallstrom, Alex Poltz, Chase Wago, and Austin Zavala all received All-NAIA West recognition while Blake Wrotenbery, Kallstrom, Zavala, and Wago all received Gold Glove Honors.
The defending NAIA Baseball World Series Champion Lewis-Clark State College Warriors swept the NAIA West post season individual awards while also placing six players on the All-NAIA West squad.
Tyler Burch was named Pitcher of the Year, Jeremiah Robbins was named Coach of the Year and Raymond Pedrina was named player of the Year.
Burch, a junior from East Wenatchee, Washington led the Warriors with a 9-1 record and 2.70 ERA in 73.1 innings pitched. Burch had 67 strikeouts and had a league leading 12 starts.
Robbins, who has led the Warriors to three straight NAIA National Championships, led the 2018 team to a 26-6 NAIA West record and a 37-10 overall record thus far. As hosts of the NAIA World Series LCSC has an automatic AQ to the final site. Robbins announced his resignation from LCSC earlier this year and will depart Lewiston after the conclusion of this season to take over the head skipper job at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Ore.
Pedrina a senior from Kapolei, Hawaii was voted as Player of the Year by the league coaches after a stellar regular season. In 163 at bats Pedrina boasts a .356 batting average with 14 doubles, 5 triples and 6 home runs. He also has a .613 slugging percentage.
Below is the complete list of the honorees.
Player of the Year Raymond Pedrina, Lewis-Clark State
Pitcher of the Year Tyler Burch, Lewis-Clark State
Coach of the Year Jeremiah Robbins, Lewis-Clark State
All-NAIA West
|Name
|Institution
|YR
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Josh Kallstrom
|Oregon Tech
|JR
|IF
|Ephrata, Wash.
|Andrew Axmaker
|Corban
|SR
|IF
|Colton, Ore.
|Daniel Freiburger
|Corban
|JR
|IF
|Rupert, Idaho
|Mitch Robinson
|British Columbia
|SR
|IF
|Surrey, B.C,
|Kyle Callahan
|Lewis-Clark State
|JR
|UTL
|Hesperia, Calif.
|Josh Ebert
|Corban
|SO
|OF
|Vancouver, Wash.
|Kasey Bailey
|Lewis-Clark State
|SR
|OF
|Tacoma, Wash.
|Alex Poltz
|Oregon Tech
|SR
|OF
|Auburn, Wash.
|Raymond Pedrina
|Lewis-Clark State
|SR
|OF
|Kapolei, Hawaii
|Tyler Burch
|Lewis-Clark State
|JR
|P
|East Wenatchee, Wash.
|Kris Jackson
|Corban
|SR
|P
|Rathdrum, Idaho
|Chase Wago
|Oregon Tech
|FR
|P
|Ewa Beach, Hawaii
|Niall Windeler
|British Columbia
|SO
|P
|Toronto, Ont.
|Gage Burland
|Lewis-Clark State
|SR
|P
|Otis Orchard, Wash.
|Cory Voss
|Lewis-Clark State
|SR
|C
|Pueblo, Colo.
|Austin Zavala
|Oregon Tech
|JR
|C
|Medford, Ore.
|Braeden Allemann
|British Columbia
|FR
|DH
|Surrey, B.C.
GOLD GLOVES
First Base: Josh Kallstrom, Oregon Tech
Second Base: Riley Way, Lewis-Clark State
Shortstop: Kyle McComb, British Columbia
Third Base: Mitch Robinson, British Columbia
Left Field: Kasey Bailey, Lewis-Clark State
Center Field: Austen Butler, British Columbia
Right Field: Blake Wrotenbery, Oregon Tech
Catcher: Austin Zavala, Oregon Tech
Pitcher: Chase Wago, Oregon Tech