Five Hustlin’ Owls Receive NAIA West Honors

LA GRANDE, Ore. – On the heels of the third most wins in recent school history, five Oregon Tech baseball players picked up post-season recognition today; Josh Kallstrom, Alex Poltz, Chase Wago, and Austin Zavala all received All-NAIA West recognition while Blake Wrotenbery, Kallstrom, Zavala, and Wago all received Gold Glove Honors.



The defending NAIA Baseball World Series Champion Lewis-Clark State College Warriors swept the NAIA West post season individual awards while also placing six players on the All-NAIA West squad.

Tyler Burch was named Pitcher of the Year, Jeremiah Robbins was named Coach of the Year and Raymond Pedrina was named player of the Year.

Burch, a junior from East Wenatchee, Washington led the Warriors with a 9-1 record and 2.70 ERA in 73.1 innings pitched. Burch had 67 strikeouts and had a league leading 12 starts.

Robbins, who has led the Warriors to three straight NAIA National Championships, led the 2018 team to a 26-6 NAIA West record and a 37-10 overall record thus far. As hosts of the NAIA World Series LCSC has an automatic AQ to the final site. Robbins announced his resignation from LCSC earlier this year and will depart Lewiston after the conclusion of this season to take over the head skipper job at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Ore.

Pedrina a senior from Kapolei, Hawaii was voted as Player of the Year by the league coaches after a stellar regular season. In 163 at bats Pedrina boasts a .356 batting average with 14 doubles, 5 triples and 6 home runs. He also has a .613 slugging percentage.

Below is the complete list of the honorees.

Player of the Year Raymond Pedrina, Lewis-Clark State

Pitcher of the Year Tyler Burch, Lewis-Clark State

Coach of the Year Jeremiah Robbins, Lewis-Clark State

All-NAIA West

Name Institution YR Pos. Hometown Josh Kallstrom Oregon Tech JR IF Ephrata, Wash. Andrew Axmaker Corban SR IF Colton, Ore. Daniel Freiburger Corban JR IF Rupert, Idaho Mitch Robinson British Columbia SR IF Surrey, B.C, Kyle Callahan Lewis-Clark State JR UTL Hesperia, Calif. Josh Ebert Corban SO OF Vancouver, Wash. Kasey Bailey Lewis-Clark State SR OF Tacoma, Wash. Alex Poltz Oregon Tech SR OF Auburn, Wash. Raymond Pedrina Lewis-Clark State SR OF Kapolei, Hawaii Tyler Burch Lewis-Clark State JR P East Wenatchee, Wash. Kris Jackson Corban SR P Rathdrum, Idaho Chase Wago Oregon Tech FR P Ewa Beach, Hawaii Niall Windeler British Columbia SO P Toronto, Ont. Gage Burland Lewis-Clark State SR P Otis Orchard, Wash. Cory Voss Lewis-Clark State SR C Pueblo, Colo. Austin Zavala Oregon Tech JR C Medford, Ore. Braeden Allemann British Columbia FR DH Surrey, B.C.

GOLD GLOVES

First Base: Josh Kallstrom, Oregon Tech

Second Base: Riley Way, Lewis-Clark State

Shortstop: Kyle McComb, British Columbia

Third Base: Mitch Robinson, British Columbia

Left Field: Kasey Bailey, Lewis-Clark State

Center Field: Austen Butler, British Columbia

Right Field: Blake Wrotenbery, Oregon Tech

Catcher: Austin Zavala, Oregon Tech

Pitcher: Chase Wago, Oregon Tech