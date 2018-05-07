Beavers, Cougars Tie At 7

PULLMAN, Wash. – Oregon State and Washington State played to a 7-7 Sunday in the three-game series finale at Bailey-Brayton Field.



Troy Claunch walked to lead off the 10th but a lightning strike, combined with Oregon State’s travel curfew, ended the game with the deadlocked score.



Oregon State scored five in the seventh to overcome a 6-2 Washington State lead. But WSU scored one in the bottom half of the frame to tie the game. Neither team managed a run through the last two innings.



Cadyn Grenier, Nick Madrigal, Trevor Larnach and Adley Rutschman all tallied two hits as Oregon State (35-7-1, 14-6-1) finished with 12 overall.



Kevin Abel was sharp in relief, striking out 11 in 5 2/3 innings. The freshman allowed two hits and a run while walking two. He did not pick up a decision after the Cougars (14-25-1, 6-14-1) tied the game in the seventh.



Oregon State starter Grant Gambrell was chased after 2/3 of an inning. He allowed five hits and five runs – four earned. He did not figure in the decision after Jones’ fielder’s choice tied the game in the seventh.



Next Up

Oregon State steps out of conference play for a midweek matchup versus Oregon at PK Park Tuesday night. The Civil War Series game, presented by PacificSource Health Plans, Spirit Mountain Casino, Safeway-Albertsons and your local Toyota Dealers, is slated for a 5:35 p.m. PT start on the Pac-12 Network and Pac-12 Oregon.



Get Your Tickets

Tickets for the 2018 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com/Baseball. Fans can also purchase by calling 1-800-GOBEAVS, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The ticket office at Goss Stadium opens two hours prior to first pitch.



Tied For Third

Trevor Larnach‘s sixth-inning home run was his 14th of the year, tying Bob McNair (1980) for the third-most in a single-season at Oregon State. Larnach now trails Jim Wilson (21 in 1982) and Al Hunsinger (15 in 1981).



Grenier To 19

Cadyn Grenier reached on a bunt single in the fifth inning to extend his hit streak to 19 games. It’s the longest by an Oregon State player since Cole Gillespie hit in 20 straight during the 2006 season.