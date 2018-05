The Friends of the Tulelake Butte Valley Fair will host a Casino Night, Saturday May 5th, at 5:30pm in the Main Exhibit Building at the Tulelake Fairgrounds.

Casino Night will feature a no host bar, Italian buffet dinner, live, silent, and dessert auctions, and great raffle prizes. Casino games include Roulette, Blackjack, and Craps.

An Italian buffet dinner will begin at 6:30pm. Tickets are $25 at the door.