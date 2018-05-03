Oregon State Softball Welcomes Washington for Home Schedule Finale

REWIND

• Oregon State returns to Corvallis after a tough weekend at No. 10/11 Arizona

• The Beavers dropped all three games of the series pushing their losing streak to five games

• The Beavers fell in game one by a score of 9-0

• McKenna Arriola was the only member to register a hit on the day

• Arriola also reached on a walk

• Mariah Mazon started in the circle for the Beavers throwing 3.2 innings in the loss with four strikeouts

• Game two was a tighter affair that saw Arizona get the best of Oregon State, 6-2

• Camryn Ybarra and Kayleen Shafer had one RBI each in the second inning

• All but two starters registered a hit in the second game of the series

• Shafer and Hope Brandner had one HBP each

• Meehra Nelson and Mazon each threw 3.0 innings with Nelson getting the start

• Nelson had one strikeout, while Mazon finished with three

• It was another tough outing in the final game of the series as the Beavers fell 9-1

• Brandner had the games only RBI for OSU hitting her team-leading 10th home run of the season

• Alysha Everett and Michelle Sass each picked up two hits in three at bats

• Mazon was pegged as the starter going 3.2 innings in the loss with two strikeouts

• Nelson came in relief tossing 1.2 innings with three hits and one strikeout

•Oregon State hosted Seattle University for its nonconference season finale on Tuesday where the Beavers lost 2-1

• Everett had the best day for the beavers with a double and an RBI



UPCOMING

• The Beavers welcome the Huskies of Washington to town as they continue Pacific-12 Conference action

• Oregon State battles Washington (41-8, 12-8) in a three-game set beginning Friday afternoon

• Washington holds the lead in the all-time series with Oregon State, 61-21

• Washington enters the weekend on a six-game losing streak have dropped back to back series against No. 3 UCLA and No. 2 Oregon

• The Beavers wrap up their regular season schedule next weekend at Utah beginning on Thursday, May 10



SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, May 4

Oregon State vs. No. 5/6 Washington – 1 p.m.

OSU Softball Complex, Corvallis, Ore.



Saturday, May 5

Oregon State vs. No. 5/6 Washington – 1 p.m.

OSU Softball Complex, Corvallis, Ore.



Sunday, May 6

Oregon State vs. No. 5/6 Washington – 12 p.m.

OSU Softball Complex, Corvallis, Ore.





FOLLOW THE BEAVS

• Oregon State’s contests this week will not be broadcast by the Pac-12 Networks; live stats will be available through Statbroadcast.com

• Links to live stats will be available on softball schedule page at OSUBeavers.com



BEAVERS IMPRESSIONS

• Upperclassmen lead the way as McKenna Arriola, Alysha Everett and Jessica Garcia have started every game so far in 2018, with Meehra Nelson and Mariah Mazon anchoring the rotation

• Shelby Weeks has started in every game she has appeared in (44)

• Catcher Kayleen Shafer has made 40 starts all at catcher

• Camryn Ybarra has played in 46 games as a true freshman and started 45 of those. She hit her first career homerun at No. 4 UCLA on March. 26 and followed that up in the next game with a solo shot against No. 2/5 Oregon

• Weeks has showcased her speed on the base paths with a team-leading the fifth-most stolen bases in the Pac-12 (15)

• Weeks is still the only Beaver to reach every base from the batter’s box, with 34 hits, three doubles, a triple and two home runs in 2018

• Garcia has started every game in center field but one and holds a team-high in hits with 47

• Missy Nunes has started all 49 games at third base as a freshman, and is one of only two Beavers to start in every game (49) at the same position (Arriola, SS)

• Freshman Hope Brandner leads the Beavers in multiple categories: Home Runs (10), RBI (29), Slugging Percentage (.518), and Fielding Percentage (.988)

• Brandner holds the season-long hitting streak for the Beavers at 11 games; and also holds the most multiple RBI games this season with 6; 2 RBI (1), 3 RBI (2), 4 RBI (3)

• Nelson owns 360 career strikeouts with 96 on the year so far

• Five true freshman have seen extended action on the field for Oregon State, one of which has started in every game

• Meehra Nelson has pitched her way to the top of the rotation for the Beavers, Nelson leads OSU in Wins (13), Shutouts (4), Earned Runs (42), Opposing Batting Average (.232)

• Mazon has begun to blossom into her role in the circle grabbing a win against a top-10 opponent (Arizona State), and nearly a second in her next start

• Mazon has brought her ERA down to a team-best 2.57 and leads OSU in Appearances (32), Starts (21), Complete Games (15), Saves (4), Innings Pitched (169.0), Strikeouts (124)

• Mazon set the Oregon State record for innings pitched in a single game on April 8th against Arizona State (15.0 IP), breaking a 33 year old record set back in 1985

• Freshman Nunes has played a pivotal role in her inaugural season; Nunes is batting .269 with the second-most doubles (9) and home runs (6) and slugging percentage (.462) on the team

• Nunes won her first Pac-12 Conference weekly honor following a breakout weekend at Stanford on April 13-15. She batted .889 going 8-for-9 at the plate. She had two doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and slugged for 1.778 with no strikeouts

• Ybarra has started 45 games at second base and is hitting .203 with nine walks, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored, two doubles and two home runs

• Kayleen Shafer has started 40 games behind the plate and has already thrown out a conference-leading 11 runners attempting to steal

• Shafer threw out eight base runners as a sophomore in 2017 and gunned down nine as a freshman in 2016

• Michelle Sass has seen time split between right field, second base, and most recently left field; Sass is batting .267 with 16 runs scored, two doubles, two homers and nine RBI

• OSU is ranked No. 21 in the RPI; the Beavers have sat as high as 15th this season

• The Beavers hold a 7-16 record versus ranked opponents this season with wins against Oklahoma State, California, BYU, and Oregon, and Arizona State

• OSU beat rival Oregon for the first time since March of 2012 with a thrilling 4-3 walk-off win on March 30th.

• Recently, Laura Berg was named a head coach for the USA Softball Women’s National Team for the summer of 2018. Berg previously spent the summer as the head coach for the US Junior Women’s National Team

• Currently, 14 of Oregon State’s opponents are ranked inside the top-25 of the NCAA RPI

• Eight of those 14 teams are inside the top-10, with Oregon State having played six of the top six already and a series still to come with (No. 5) Washington

• Oregon State currently ranks No. 1 in Strength of Schedule in the NCAA

• The Beavers have:

- 1 Win vs. Top 5

- 2 Wins vs. Top 10

- 7 Wins vs. Top 25

- 23 Games vs. Top 25 Opponents



FOLLOW BERG

• Head coach Laura Berg is in her sixth season.

• Has guided OSU to three NCAA Tournament appearances.

• Holds a 161-149-1 overall record and 44-91 in Pac-12 games