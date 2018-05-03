Beavers Visit WSU For Three

Game 41 • Road Game 13

Oregon St. (33-7, 12-6) vs. Washington St. (14-23, 6-12)

May 4, 2018 • 5:00 p.m. PT

Pullman, Wash. • Bailey-Brayton Field

The Game

Oregon State visits Washington State Friday for the start of a three-game series at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT.

Radio

All games air on the Beaver Sports Network with pre-game 30 minutes before first pitch. Affiliates include KICE 94.9 (Bend, Ore.), KEJO 1240-AM (Corvallis), KKNX 840-AM (Eugene), KCFM 1250-AM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KCFM 104.1-FM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KLAD 960-AM & 93.3-FM (Klamath Falls), KTMT 580-AM & 96.1-FM (Medford – Saturday & Sunday games), Rip City Radio 620-AM (Portland – weekday games after 5 p.m. and all weekend games), 103.7-FM (Portland, all weekday games before 5 p.m.), KSKR 1490-AM (Roseburg) and KBZY 1490-AM (Salem – Saturday & Sunday games).

Listen Online

Catch the game online by visiting osubeavers.com, and find the live broadcast on the Oregon State baseball schedule page. The games can be heard via the TuneIn application, which is available for smartphones and tablets (search Beaver Sports Network).

Television

The game will not be broadcast.

Live Video

Live streaming video, for free, and provided by Washington State, can be viewed by visiting osubeavers.com. The stream can also be found by using the Pac-12 Now application on smartphones and tablets.

Online

Live stats for the game can be accessed by clicking on the live stats link located on the baseball schedule page on osubeavers.com.

Tickets At Goss

Last Game

Kevin Abel tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings and Troy Claunch drove in two runs to pace Oregon State to a 4-3 win over Oregon Tuesday night in Eugene. Trevor Larnach hit his 13th home run of the season, while Steven Kwan drove in the game’s winning run on a groundout in the fourth inning.

Keep Moving Up

Trevor Larnach‘s home run Tuesday marked his 13th of the year, which ties him for fourth in a single-season at Oregon State. He’s tied with Al Hunsinger (1980), Joe Gerber (1999), Cole Gillespie (2006), Stefen Romero (2010) and Michael Conforto (2012). Jim Wilson’s 21 in 1982 is the most in a single year, followed by Hunsinger’s 15 in 1981 and Bob McNair’s 14 in 1980.

Away From Goss

Oregon State improved to 17-4 away from Goss Stadium at Coleman Field this season with Tuesday’s 4-3 win. The Beavers are 8-4 in true road games.

Mulholland

Jake Mulholland saved his 13th game of the season on Tuesday, which is tied for the Pac-12 Conference lead, and tied for fourth nationally. Mulholland’s 13 saves are the third-most in a single-season at Oregon State, and he has 19 in his career, good for fifth.

Vs. WSU

Oregon State swept Washington State last season, and has taken six of the last seven series versus the Cougars. The teams have split the last four series in Pullman; OSU won series in 2012 and 2014, with WSU taking series in 2010 and 2016.

Singles

• Oregon State is 10-2 in one-run games, and 24-3 since 2017.

• Cadyn Grenier extended his hit streak to 16 games Tuesday. He is 26-for-68 (.382) during it.

• The Beavers are 29-1 when holding an opponent to five runs or less this season.