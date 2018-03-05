Owls Split Sunday, Take 3-of-4 from Yotes

CALDWELL, Idaho – The Hustlin’ Owls picked up where they left off after sweeping College of Idaho on Saturday as they beat the Yotes 7-4 in game one on Sunday to win the series 3 games to one after COI won the final game of the series 8-4 on Sunday. OIT is now 4-4 in NAIA-West play and 12-15 overall. College of Idaho slips to 2-5 in NAIA-West action and 9-14 on the year.



Game 1 Oregon Tech 7 College of Idaho 4



College of Idaho jumped out to a 4-0 lead but Tech scored all 7-runs in the final 4-innings to win 7-4.



The Owls tallied 13-hits in the game led by Austin Zavala who was 4-for-5 and Justin Jordan who was 3-for-4 including a two-RBI triple in the Owls’ 4-run 8th.



John Schulz had a solid start going 6-innings giving up 6-hits and 4-runs. Logan Nousen pitched the 7th and 8th innings to pick up his first win of the year for the Owls as Trask Telesmanich pitched the 9th, grabbing his 5th save of the year.



Game 2 College of Idaho 8 Oregon Tech 4



College of Idaho broke up a 2-2 game with 6-runs in the bottom of the 8th then held on for the 8-4 win.



Kai Fong had 4-hits to lead the Owls’ Alex Poltz adding 2-hits in the loss.



Zach Scherman pitched 7-solid innings but picked up the loss on the bump as he fell to 0-4 on the year.



The Owls will have a week off before hosting the Defending NAIA National Champion Lewis-Clark State March 17 & 18 at Kiger Stadium.