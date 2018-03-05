Beavers to Face Huskies at PAC-12 Tourney

THE GAME: Oregon State will face Washington at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.



TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network with Ted Robinson and Bill Walton calling the action and Ashley Adamson reporting from the sideline.



For information on how to watch the game online or on a mobile device, click on this link. If you live overseas and want to watch the game, it is available via Eversport or YouTube at this link.



RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action. It can also be heard online at this link.



LIVE STATS: There will be live stats at this link.



SOCIAL MEDIA: Live updates will be available on Twitter and Facebook.



QUICKLY: Oregon State is shooting 54.5 percent (91-for-167) from the field the last three games … Tres Tinkle (114), Ethan Thompson (102) and Stephen Thompson Jr. (100) each have 100 assists this season; it’s just the second time in history an Oregon State team had three players with 100-plus assists (1979-80 — Dwayne Allen 140, Ray Blume 136, Mark Radford 100) … Tres Tinkle is the only Pac-12 player in the top 10 in the conference in scoring (18.0, sixth), rebounding (7.2, tied for eighth), assists (3.8, 10th) and steals (1.4, tied for eighth) … Ethan Thompson is 11-for-11 from the free throw line the last four games … The Beavers are 4-0 this season when Drew Eubanks posts a double-double in the game … Alfred Hollins is shooting 91.7 percent (11-for-12) from the free throw line the last three games … Gligorije Rakocevic is shooting 81.8 percent (9-for-11) from the field the last five games … Kendal Manuel (7-for-18) and Zach Reichle (7-for-17) combined to shoot 40.0 percent from beyond the arc in Pac-12 play.



Pac-12 Tournament Notes: Oregon State is the No. 10 seed and opens the tournament against No. 7-seed Washington at 6 p.m. on Wednesday:

Oregon State is 9-18 all-time in the Pac-12 Tournament; Washington is 18-16.

Oregon State is 2-1 all-time against Washington in the Pac-12 Tournament: March 11, 1988: No. 2 Oregon State 80, No. 10 Washington 61 March 11, 2010: No. 3 Washington 59, No. 6 Oregon State 52 March 8, 2012: No. 9 Oregon State 86, No. 1 Washington 84

The Beavers were the No. 9 seed in 2012 and defeated No. 1-seed Washington, 86-84, in the quarterfinals on March 8, which was the biggest upset in tournament history at the time.

The No. 10 seed is 4-11 all-time against the No. 7 seed.

Oregon State was the No. 10 seed two previous times: March 12, 2008: No. 7 Arizona 87, No. 10 Oregon State 56 March 12, 2014: No. 7 Oregon 88, No. 10 Oregon State 74

Five of Oregon State’s last six wins in the Pac-12 Tournament came as the lower seed.

Oregon State and Washington split the series this season with each winning at home. Feb. 10 in Corvallis: Oregon State 97, Washington 94 (2 OT) March 1 in Seattle: Washington 79, Oregon State 77

Stephen Thompson Jr. hit two game-winning 3-pointers against Washington: Feb. 24, 2016: 3-pointer at the buzzer for an 82-81 win Feb. 10, 2018: 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds to play in double-overtime for a 97-94 win

The Oregon State-Washington winner will play No. 2-seed USC at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinals.



THREE 1,000-POINT SCORERS: Stephen Thompson Jr., Drew Eubanks and Tres Tinkle all joined the 1,000-point club this season. It’s just the third time in program history an Oregon State team had three 1,000-point scorers:



2017-18: Stephen Thompson Jr. 1,243; Drew Eubanks 1,097; Tres Tinkle 1,014

2012-13: Roberto Nelson 1,745; Devon Collier 1,489; Joe Burton 1,009

1980-81: Steve Johnson 2,035; Mark Radford 1,390; Ray Blume 1,288