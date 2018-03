Henley High School is hosting the 2nd Annual KidWind Challenge March 10th, from 9am-2pm.

The KidWind Challenge is the ultimate wind energy learning experience for students. This event will include a mini wind turbine design challenge, as well as competitions for Nationals.

Booths and other events will be on display including Starbase, and Dutch Bros.

For more information on this event and the KidWind Challenge call 541-891-2386.