Triad school presents the 2018 theatre department musical production of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, now through Sunday, March 4th at the BBC auditorium.

Today, March 2nd & Saturday March 3rd show begins at 7pm, while Sunday, March 4th show will start at 2pm.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military, $5 for students, and children under 12 are free. Tickets can be purchases online at www.triadschool.com, or on location at BBC Ministries.