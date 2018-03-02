Oregon State Communications Beavers Fall At Washington, 79-77

SEATTLE, Wash. – Oregon State battled back from an 11-point first-half deficit, but Washington won a back-and-forth game 79-77 on Thursday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.



The Beavers (14-15, 6-11 Pac-12) quickly erased a 42-37 halftime deficit by making four of their first five second-half shots, pulling even at 44-44 on Ethan Thompson‘s 3-pointer.



Alfred Hollins and Zach Reichle each made a pair of free throws that gave Oregon State a 59-57 lead, its first since the 16:34 mark of the first half.



The teams traded leads before Stephen Thompson Jr. gave the Beavers a 64-63 edge with a jumper in the key. Washington reeled off the next seven points to take a 70-64 and held on for the win.



Tres Tinkle scored a team-high 22 points and is now just four points away from joining the 1,000-point club. He added seven rebounds, two assist and two steals.



Thompson Jr. had 19 points, including three first-half 3-pointers, Drew Eubanks added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Gligorije Rakocevic scored a season-high 10 points, all in the first half.



The Beavers trailed 42-31 with 2:12 to play in the first half but closed the frame on a 6-0 run to close the gap to 42-37. Rakocevic scored four points during the run and finished the half with 10 points, going 5-for-5 from the field.



Noah Dickerson led Washington (20-10, 10-7) with 22 points.



The Beavers conclude their regular season on Saturday when they play Washington State at 3:30 p.m. at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman. The game will air on Pac-12 Oregon.



