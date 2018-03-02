Mail Thefts Have Police Investigating

Police in Eagle point are looking into a number of thefts of mail; the Jackson County Sheriff’s office says in the early hours yesterday morning, people living along Rogue River Drive between Highway 234 and Highway 62 discovered their mailboxes were open and that pieces of mail were missing. Police found piles of discarded mail in the area; the mail was turned over to the postal service to be properly re-distributed. Authorities asking anyone with surveillance cameras that might have captured something to call them at 541 776 7206.