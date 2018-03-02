Decision Coming On Old Ford Road

Commissioners in Klamath County are trying to decide whether to upgrade or shut down a one mile section of Old Fort Road because of dangerous winter driving. Drivers have been reporting unsafe conditions during snow and icy weather; the county has come up with a plan to widen the road and reduce its slope. The section in question consists of about a mile of gravel road from the end of the paved portion of Old Fort Road. Public Works Director Jeremy Morris said costs for the project could be up to three million dollars. Commissioners say they’d like to get input from the public before they decide.