A move by some US retailers to raise the age limit on gun purchases has spread to Bi Mart and Fred Meyer; Bi-Mart announcing the policy change in a press release yesterday; Kroger is raising the age limit at all of its Fred Meyer stores. Earlier this week, Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods decided to limit gun sales to people age 21 or over; Dicks taking the extra step in stopping the sale of all assault rifles. Fred Meyer sells guns at 44 stores in Oregon, Idaho, Washington and Alaska.