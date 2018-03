There could be a new home for the Oregon Department of Human Services offices in Klamath Falls; the state is looking at a pair of lots at Timbermill Shores as a possible new location for the agency; district manager Jeremy Player says the property is not far from the Klamath Works Social Services campus currently under construction. There’s been no timeline set for a possible groundbreaking; Timbermill Shores spans some 50 acres and previously served as home to the Modoc Lumber Company