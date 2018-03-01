First Of Two High-Risk Sex Offenders Relocates To Klamath Falls

Today, the first of two high-risk sex offenders will be released back into the Klamath Falls area; Jerrold Hanson has finished a 15 year prison term and will live in an apartment complex in the 300 block of Commercial Street. The pair have to be returned to the same county of their conviction. Jack Miller will be housed in the same complex when he is released on March 22nd. Authorities say the pair will be under GPS monitoring and close supervision; that supervision will last for 2 years for Hanson and 3 years for Miller.