5 Arrests In Thefts Of Weapons And More

In Modoc County, five people have been arrested on burglary and gun theft charges; thieves made off with more than twenty weapons from a pair of semi trailers on private property, in addition to thousands of rounds of ammo, rare coins, motorbikes and tools. The five are facing charges including theft and drug possession. Taken into custody were 40 year old Jeramy Hinton, 23 year old Kemo Benavente, 20 year old Keith Benavente, 20 year old Christian Lee and 27 year old Cody Stomski. The five are currently being held in the Modoc County Jail