Tech’s Fink Named CCC CO-Player of the Year, Weber and Hieb Named All-CCC H.M.

LA GRANDE, Ore. – Oregon Tech guard Mitchell Fink and College of Idaho forward Aziz Leeks were voted the Cascade Collegiate Conference Co-Players of the Year by the league’s coaches, heading a 12-person All-CCC team that was released Wednesday by the conference office.



Fink, the sophomore guard from Clackamas, Oregon, helped the Owls earn a 14-6 conference record. Rounding out the top-3 individual conference players, Fink landed at 3rd highest scorer per game with an average of 19.56 points per game. Additionally, Fink recorded 2nd most steals with 1.78 per game (57

steals total), and 1st in assists with 7.47 assists per game (239 total).



Leeks, the senior forward from Las Vegas, Nevada, led Yotes to a regular-season title and an 18-2 CCC record. Leeks led top-5 in three major categories: field goal percentage (55.9, 3rd), total rebounds per game (9.78, 2nd) and blocks per game (1.13, 4th). Leeks also picked up Defensive Player of the Year.



Scott Garson, who led the Yotes to No. 4 in the nation in his fifth year and the College of Idaho, was voted CCC Coach of the Year. In Garson’s five years with the Yotes, home game attendance has nearly doubled, along with three CCC championships, five playoff appearances and an overall home mark of 73-10. In addition to, Leeks, the Yotes had an additional All-CCC team selection, senior guard Roosevelt Adams (13.4 points, 6.3 rebounds).

Eastern Oregon’s Jordan May, freshman guard garnered Newcomer-of-the-Year honors and improved the Mountaineers with 16.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Below is the complete list of the honorees.

Co-Players of the Year – Aziz Leeks, College of Idaho & Mitchell Fink, Oregon Tech

Defensive Player of the Year – Aziz Leeks, College of Idaho

Newcomer of the Year– Jordan May, Eastern Oregon

Coach of the Year – Scott Garson, College of Idaho



All-Cascade Collegiate Conference

Name Pos. YR Institution Hometown Aziz Leeks F SR College of Idaho Las Vegas, Nevada Mitchell Fink G SO Oregon Tech Clackamas, Ore. Max McCullough G FR Eastern Oregon Post Falls, Idaho Xavier Cannefax G SR Warner Pacific Salem, Ore. Michael Loomis G/F SR Northwest Christian West Linn, Ore. Roosevelt Adams G SR College of Idaho Hemet, Calif. Collin Malcolm F JR Warner Pacific Ashland, Ore. Ben DeSaulnier G SR Southern Oregon Philomath, Ore. Joel Johnson C JR Corban Tigard, Ore. De’Jon Bowman F SR Warner Pacific Las Vegas, Nevada Jordan May G FR Eastern Oregon Troutdale, Ore. AJ Monterossi G SR Corban Beaverton, Ore.



Honorable Mention – Talon Pinchney, CI; Kenny Meyer, SOU; Nate Bruneel, CI; Tre Benton, NU; Jordan Hunt, SOU; Tyler Hieb, OIT; Wesley Burke, Walla Walla; Ryan Quigley, TESC; Andrew Weber, OIT; Pat Ling, TESC; Brett Blackstock, MU; Justice Martion, NU