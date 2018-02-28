Softball this Weekend Moved to US Cellular Field in Medford

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Head Softball Coach Greg Stewart announced today that due to unplayable field conditions (snow) in both Klamath Falls and La Grande, this weekend’s CCC home opener against Eastern Oregon University has been moved from Friday and Saturday, March 2-3 to Saturday and Sunday, March 3-4 and will now be played at US Cellular Field in Medford.



Start times for both days are 11:00 am with live stats available at www.OregonTechOwls.com



The Owls are 8-4 on the year with all 12 games being played on the road or at neutral sites.



Junior Ali Graham leads the powerful Owl offense with a .512 batting average. Graham has 12 runs batted in, two-doubles, a homer and a .638 slugging percentage. Junior transfer Kiahna Brown has made an immediate impact providing both speed and pop in the leadoff position for the Owls. Brown is currently hitting .413 with a triple, a home run and is 6-for-6 in stolen base opportunities.



Senior Pitcher Kelly Scott is leading the Owl pitching staff with a 5-2 record including a 1.62 ERA. Junior Loryn Williams has also started well for Tech with a team low 1.52 ERA allowing just five earned runs in 23 innings. Freshman Sarah Abramson has shown great potential early with 18 strikeouts in just 20 innings of work. Junior transfer Amy Robinson will add great depth to the Owls rotation once healthy.

Eastern Oregon is 3-5 on the year with wins over NCAA DII Concordia University and Northwest Nazarene.



The Mounties are led offensively by Chelsea Spanier and Rayne Spencer both hitting over .400 on the year. As a team they are hitting .262 on the young season.