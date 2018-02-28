Oregon State 2018 Spring Schedule

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women’s soccer team will play a five-game spring schedule, capped off by a May 23rd matchup with Mexico’s U-20 team in Eugene, Ore.

The Beavers will start off their spring slate by taking on Oregon on April 14 at Lorenz Field. Oregon State won the 2017 Civil War 1-0.

OSU will follow that up by taking on Seattle U the following weekend, also at Lorenz Field. The Redhawks went 9-8-4 last season, and made the championship game of the WAC Tournament.

Eastern Washington will visit Corvallis on May 5, as the two teams meet at the OSU IM Field. The Beavers will follow that up by hosting Portland State on May 19, also on the intramural field.

Oregon State will close out its spring by taking on the Mexico U-20 squad on May 23 at Pape Field in Eugene. The Mexican U-20 squad recently won the CONCACAF U-20 Championship, and is preparing for this summer’s U-20 World Cup in France.

The full schedule is below:



Day Date Opponent Location Time

Saturday April 14 Oregon Lorenz Field 1:00 pm

Sunday April 22 Seattle U Lorenz Field 2:00 pm

Saturday May 5 Eastern Washington OSU IM 1:00 pm

Saturday May 19 Portland State OSU IM 1:00 pm

Wednesday May 23 Mexico U -20s Pape’ Field 7:00 pm



For updates on Oregon State women’s soccer, follow the team on Twitter or Instagram @BeaverWSoccer.

