More Snow On The Way For Region

Another round of heavy snow is coming in. We have a winter weather advisory from 1 pm this afternoon to 1 pm Thursday with anywhere from of 2 to 10 inches depending on your location. Forecasters say it encompasses northeast Siskiyou and Modoc counties, the Klamath basin, northern and eastern Klamath County and Lake County.

The advisory includes all area roads and the cities Of Alturas, Tulelake, Lakeview, Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Bly, Adel, Summer Lake, and Chemult. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.