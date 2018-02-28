Andreas Klein at the Ross Ragland Theater

The Ross Ragland Theater presents seasoned Mozartean Andreas Klein Sunday, March 11th at 2pm.

Klein has distinguished himself as a dynamic and compelling performer with his command of a wide range of tonal colors and imaginative interpretations.His career as orchestra soloist and recitalist has taken him to the worlds most prestigious venues, from the US and Mexico, to London and Berlin.

Tickets for this event range from $15-$24. Student, Senior and Military discounts available.

For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.