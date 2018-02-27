Former Crescent Water Manager Arrested for Stealing From Agency

The former Crescent Water Supply manager has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office says the agency called in January to investigate and on Friday they arrested Darcy Gerhart. She’s charged with aggravated theft with multiple counts of forgery and fraudulent use of a credit card totaling more than $40,000 over two years.

The Sheriff’s Office alleges Gerhart forged 40 checks in the business’ name and deposited them into her bank account and used the company credit card for unauthorized purchases 92 times, for a total loss of more than $40,000.