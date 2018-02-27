$1 Million Bail For Merrill Meth Dealing Suspect

$1 million bail has been set for a Merrill man accused of helping to distribute a large quantity of methamphetamine smuggled from California. 19 year old Manuel Hernandez-Martinez was arrested Friday by agents with the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team following up on the seizure of 1.5 pounds of meth last month.

Agents allege Hernandez-Martinez drove Luis Roberto DeLeon of Merrill, to a store on East Main Street in Klamath Falls January where DeLeon allegedly delivered methamphetamine transported from the Los Angeles area. Hernandez-Martinez was questioned at the time and was released after denying knowledge of or involvement with the meth smuggling. But agents then allegedly saw Hernandez-Martinez sell 500 grams of meth last Friday in the Dollar Tree parking lot and took him into custody.

He appeared in court Monday charged in two separate cases with delivery and possession of methamphetamine. Due to the commercial nature of the allegations, Judge Marci Adkisson set bail in each case at $500,000.