The White Rabbit & Alice – Linkville Playhouse

The Linkville Players will perform The White Rabbit & Alice, a new twist on a modern classic, March 16th through April April 7th.

This family-friendly play involves a magical world of fun and fantasy, opening 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 23rd , a special gala will precede the show at 6:30 p.m. in the theater lobby. The White Rabbit & Alice will run for nine performances. There will be a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on March 25.

Tickets are $11 to $14 with a $1 discount for students, senior citizens, and members of the military. They are available in advance at Periwinkle Consignment Boutique. Any unsold tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to curtain time.

For more information visit www.linkvilleplayers.org