Hustlin’ Owls Fall at Warner Pacific in CCC Semifinals

PORTLAND, Ore.- No. 13 Warner Pacific (24-8) overcame an 11-point 2nd half Oregon Tech (22-10) lead and then held off the Owls for a 73-72 win Saturday night at Bart Valentine Court . The win advances the Knights to the Cascade Conference Tournament Championship game against College of Idaho on Tuesday night in Caldwell, Idaho.



Saturday nights Semifinal game was so even that one more made free throw was the difference. Each team was 28-54 from the floor and both teams made eight-three balls. WPC was 9-of-13 from the foul line with OIT going 8-of-13.



Warner Pacific’s Xavier Cannefax led all scorers with 19-points followed by Collin Malcom who added 16-points.



Mitchell Fink had 17-points for OIT as he now has 1,007 points in just his sophomore year. Tyler Hieb chipped 11-points in the loss for the Hooter.



Both Oregon Tech and Warner Pacific will play in the NAIA National Tournament in Sioux Falls, SD March 7th through the 13th. The teams will find out their first round opponent in the 32 team tournament on Wednesday afternoon February, 28.

