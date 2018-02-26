Free Living Well Community Health Fair – Sky Lakes Medical Center

Sky Lakes Medical Center will host the 20th anniversary edition of the Living Well Community Health Fair, Saturday March 3rd, 8am-2pm, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

This ever-popular event has an assortment of health screenings and activities for every age. Sky Lakes Laboratory Services will host cholesterol and triglyceride checks for adults (fasting 8-12 hour prior to the screening is recommended) and providers from Sky Lakes and Cascades East Family Medicine clinics will be on hand to go over your tests result with you and give advice.

Other screenings put on by Sky Lakes departments and community partners include:

Free blood pressure checks;

Free Body Mass Index (BMI) calculations;

Free skin sun damage screening and sun screen samples;

Free healthy eating tips and recipe tasting;

Free lung function tests;

Free information on smoking cessation; and

Free tips on how to avoid or control diabetes

There also will be free activities and information in the Kids Zone for children ages 3-13. This event is free to the community.

For more more information on this event visit www.skylakes.org.